Jordan Peele Tweets John Singleton Tribute Just Before His Passing

Ahead of John Singleton’s passing, fellow filmmaker Jordan Peele tweeted out a tribute to the director.

Singleton passed away on Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day news outlets had begun reporting that he had already died.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following those reports, Peele took to Twitter to tweet about the “brave” director and how big of an impact he had on cinema.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

A few hours after Peele’s message, Singleton’s family announced that the director had passed away.

Since then, many more celebrities have taken to social media to post heartfelt messages of sympathy over Singleton’s death.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

“This is way too sad. The word ‘groundbreaker’ is thrown around too easily, but it applied to John Singleton, an inspirational, influential film-maker,” Baby Driver director Edgar Wright said. “While he had many accomplishments in TV and film, you felt he had still more surprises up his sleeve. 51 is far too young to go.”

“I’m really sorry to hear about John Singleton. I saw BOYZ N THE HOOD the night it opened and remember how inspirational it was,” Ant-Man director Peyton Reed added. “I had several conversations with John over the years about movies and comics and our industry. A lovely guy. My condolences to the Singleton family.”

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

“Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity,” Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote. “Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019).”

“RIP John Singleton, whose films poignantly depicted, humanized & articulated the beauty & struggle of S. Central & L.A. life as well as anyone,” rapper Biz Markie commented. “The best filmmaker of the hip hop generation, a creator of vivid 3-dimensional characters whose work eternally defined a place & time.”

R.I.P John Singleton thank you for helpling me if It wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a Academy award Winner I gonna miss you bro I love you my prayers for your family we will never forget! YOU ARE LEGENDARY 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

At this time, no memorial or funeral arrangements for Singleton have been announced.