Home Slice: Kim Kardashian Gets 20 Boxes of Chicago Pizza From BFF Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January, and the new parents have received plenty of gifts from friends and family.

But what do you get the family that has pretty much everything? The answer, according to Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban, is pizza.

Cheban told Us Weekly that he celebrated baby Chicago’s birth by gifting the infant 20 boxes of Chicago pizza in honor of her name.

“I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her?” he said at the First We Take Brooklyn premiere in New York City on Wednesday, Feb. 7. “I think from Giordano’s, which is one of their favorite pizzas. I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it’s no fun.”

Cheban added that the infant, who joins siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2, is “very cute.”

“I saw her for one second and then I ran off to Miami because I’m just filming non-stop, so I saw her for one second in the hospital,” he said.

The 43-year-old admitted that he hasn’t yet had a chance to buy a gift for Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl, Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1.

“I haven’t had a second,” he said.

Jenner has received plenty of gifts herself, including a number of floral arrangements that the 20-year-old has been documenting on Snapchat.

TMZ reports that Jenner has also received multiple gifts from Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, including baby alpaca blanket embroidered with “Stormi” in block lettering, $250 diaper bags, a $1,500 black and white stroller and a $1,000 white rocking sheep.

The Kardashian family will soon expand again, as Khloé Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com