Jonas Brothers’ Father, Kevin Jonas, Reveals Battle With Colon Cancer

Kevin Jonas, father to Kevin Jonas, 29, Joe Jonas, 27, Nick Jonas, 24, and Frankie Jonas, 16, recently revealed to NBC Charlotte that he has been battling colon cancer over the past few months.

A lot of strength and fast recovery Jonas family we are with you Kevin jonas sr we love you. Jonas fans #KeepFightingJonasFamily pic.twitter.com/R4bjqUkC3f — I’m Jonatic DNCE (@Evelyn_jonatic) May 24, 2017

Kevin, 52, was diagnosed in March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They were shaken,” he said of sharing the news with his sons, who immediately dropped everything to be by his side. “Frankie came home from school, Nick came from L.A., Joe flew directly from Japan — they canceled their schedules, moved important things.”

The Jonas family patriarch underwent surgery at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and still has to undergo chemotherapy. He says his prognosis is good, and wanted to open up about the disease to warn others.

“There’s also a feeling of responsibility to others,” he said. “I waited two years past that 50 year mark.”

Now, he’s living in his hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, with wife Denise, where the pair run the restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen.

“It’s a thrill to be back home,” Kevin said.

Although he lives away from his three eldest sons, he’s happy to see them thriving.

“We watched them grow up and I think it’s like all parents—you see your kids grow up and if they become good people you’re proud,” he explained.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Evelyn_jonatic