Jonah Hill Looks Slimmer Than Ever After Major Weight Loss

Jonah Hill has been known to drastically gain and lose weight for his acting roles over the years. The actor recently showed off his noticeably slimmer figure while out and about in Los Angeles after his 40-pound weight loss.

Hill had to gain a substantial amount of weight for his role in 2015’s War Dogs. In order to lose the weight in a healthy manner, Hill hired a nutritionist and kept a food journal.

After filming War Dogs, Oscar nominee asked his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for some weight loss tips. “I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill said on The Tonight Show in August 2016. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf–er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Hill credits clean eating for his dramatic weight losses. “It was just mostly diet,” he told ABC News in 2012. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. … I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me.”

In addition to healthy eating, Hill stops drinking beer when he needs to lose a few extra pounds. “It’s so annoying because when I don’t drink beer, I get really really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger,” he said in a 2013 radio interview.

The comedian rose to fame after his role in 2007’s Super Bad and went on to star in major films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @stellarmagazine