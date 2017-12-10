Fans Shocked by Jonah Hill’s Skinny Frame on ‘SNL’

During tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Jonah Hill was in the audience to cheer on his friend James Franco. But viewers instantly noticed how skinny the 33-year-old actor looks.

Hill was seen sitting next to Seth Rogen, Franco’s frequent collaborator and The Disaster Artist co-star. Hill has also appeared with Franco in Knocked Up, This Is The End, True Story and Sausage Party. (Coincidentally, Rogen is in all those movies except True Story.)

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail published photos of a slim Hill training in a Manhattan boxing gym.

The actor is currently filming Maniac, a Netflix series co-starring Emma Stone. The Cary Fukunaga-directed series is expected to hit Netflix next year and centers on two institutionalized patients and their fantasy worlds. It’s based on a 2014 Norwegian series.

Hill has lost weight for roles before, slimming down in 2011 while filming 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum. During a 2016 appearance on the Tonight Show, he credited Tatum with helping him lose weight and stay in shape.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “And [Tatum] said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Many SNL viewers were not aware of Hill’s weight loss and were stunned to see the Wolf of Wall Street actor look so different.

I’m okay with fat Jonah Hill, portly Jonah Hill and thin Jonah Hill. But *super thin* Jonah Hill is…weird. #SNL — The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) December 10, 2017



What is Jonah Hill’s weight loss technique? He loses weight like all the time. #SNL — Jake Tyler (@jakedtyler) December 10, 2017



Godamn Jonah Hill getting skinny! #SNL — Roger Blanco (@2FastBullet) December 10, 2017



Jonah hill is skinny again #SNL — Rob Sykes (@ROBinBirdland) December 10, 2017