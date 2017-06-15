Jonah Hill Has Completely Transformed His Body In New Photos

Jonah Hill has come a long way from the days of Superbad, and it’s never been more evident than in newly surfaced photos of him from the set of his new film.

In the photos posted by The Daily Mail, Jonah is seen having slimmed down significantly. He almost doesn’t even look like himself anymore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fact he has slimmed down is notable, but he has done that before. What’s really different this time is that along with a thinner frame, he’s bulked up quite a bit.

His arms appear to show that he’s been seriously hitting the weights, and hitting them hard.

See The Photos Here

Just last year, Hill talked to Jimmy Fallon about his weight loss plan on The Tonight Show and revealed that his Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum was the one who motivated him to get fit.

Jonah recalled his conversation with Tatum, saying, “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’”

Up Next: Jonah Hill Shows Off Shrinking Figure At Hollywood Market

He continued, “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

The film that Hill is currently working on is not a starring role. Rather, it’s his directorial debut.

It’s titled Mid ’90s and, in addition to directing it, Jonah wrote the story.

While this is his first directing credit, Hill actually co-wrote both 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, as well as Sausage Party and last year’s Why Him?, which starred Bryan Cranston and Jonah’s friend James Franco.

More: New Photos Reveal An Intensely Skinny Jonah Hill

Even though he won’t be debuting his new buff look on screen just yet, he’s sure to sometime in the near future.