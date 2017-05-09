Jon Hamm Goes On Stroll, Clearly Forgets Underwear

While talking a stroll through Los Angeles on Monday, Mad Men star Jon Hamm chose to go underwear-free putting his manhood on display.

The photographs of Hamm’s Los Feliz neighborhood outing show the 46-year-old actor attempting to walk around undetected as he sported a dark green bomber jacket with a pair of sunglasses and a navy blue hat. While rocking a pair of khaki pants, Jon Hamm let himself fly free underneath.

The Emmy-winner was walking through the Los Feliz neighborhood after purchasing a cup of coffee, according to Daily Mail. He reportedly has a $3.4 million mansion in the popular celebrity area.

This isn’t the first time that Jon Hamm has drawn attention for going commando. In 2013, he made multiple red carpets appearances going underwear-free and his fans were quick to notice. Several blogs and other sites were created in honor of his private parts.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in March of 2013, Jon Hamm explained that he didn’t see the humor in the attention for his manhood.

“Most of it’s tongue-in-cheek,” Hamm said. “But it is a little rude. It just speaks to a broader freedom that people feel like they have – a prurience.”

As the interview continued, Hamm must have become more irritated the more he thought about it as he proceeded to lash out at the bloggers.

“They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason,” he said. “I’m wearing pants, for f***’s sake. Lay off.”

“I mean, it’s not like I’m a f***ing lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my c***, I feel like that wasn’t part of the deal. But whatever. I guess it’s better than being called out for the opposite,” said Hamm.

When Jon Hamm isn’t making headlines for forgetting his underwear, he has been speaking out about his achievements and Hollywood and views on success. Based on his latest interview with Wealthsimple, Hamm’s definition of success is much different than his character on Mad Men.

“Money, for me, is a means to an end: to pay your bills and eat,” he said. “Growing up, we were never rich, but I was around money a lot — I had friends who had money. And I didn’t see that people with money seemed any happier than those who got by on less.”

“I’ve never been driven by money – there are more important things to life,” he said.

