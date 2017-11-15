What Jon Bon Jovi Sent Pink After Finding out She Had a Crush on Him

Pink was the latest guest on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, and the singer didn’t hold back as she tackled a number of topics, including her childhood crush on singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Revealing that she had once imagined she would marry the rocker, Pink shared that she was devastated to learn that Bon Jovi had married Dorothea Hurley.

“I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea,” she said of the moment.

“I almost threw up in my mouth. I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out and didn’t come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart.”

The singer shared that years later when she met Bon Jovi for the first time, she told the star about her crush.

“Then he sent me a flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants,” she revealed. “The flower basket was, like, life sized, and there was a pair of leather pants with a note that said, ‘Now you can finally get into my pants.’”

While Pink appreciated the gift, her husband, Carey Hart, did not.

“Carey threw them out the window,” she recalled. “It wasn’t weird, it was a joke. I thought it was really funny, but Carey didn’t think it was that funny.”

Pink added that the gesture only increased her respect for Bon Jovi.

“Do you know what I love? I only love men that are loyal to their wives,” she said. “He is like that and I have another friend that’s like that. When you ask him how he’s doing, he tells you how his wife is.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden