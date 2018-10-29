Jon Bon Jovi Bashes Kim Kardashian, Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’

Jon Bon Jovi is not the biggest fan of reality stars, and the rocker didn’t hold back in a new interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project in which he discussed his feelings about today’s celebrity culture.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians,” the Bon Jovi frontman said. “I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me.”

The 56-year-old also seemingly took aim at Kim Kardashian for the sex tape she made with ex-boyfriend Ray J, which was leaked in 2007.

“What’s gonna be in your autobiography?” he quipped. “‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous?’ F—, sorry, I’ll pass.”

Bon Jovi also had some advice for those hoping to gain notoriety.

“Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write,” he said. “Fame is a by-product of writing a good song.”

Despite his views on reality stars, Bon Jovi was once set to wade into the reality arena himself, having signed on to produce a reality show titled, If I Wasn’t A Rock Star. The series never made it to the air, but would have featured stars temporarily abandoning their A-list lives and going back to their hometowns to experience the lives they may have had if they hadn’t become famous.

“I was drawn to this project simply because it will be a celebration of the working men and women of this country,” Bon Jovi said in a statement to Billboard back in 2015. “They are the real rock stars.”

Criticism against the Kardashians is nothing new to the family, the members of which have occasionally responded to accusations that they have no talent.

In 2016, Kardashian appeared on the cover of Forbes after having earned $45 million from her mobile game, sharing a photo of the cover on Instagram and including a subtle jab at her haters in her caption.

“Such a tremendous honor to be on the cover of @forbes!” she wrote. “I never dreamed this would happen and know my Dad would be so proud. #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent.”

Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner also earned her own Forbes cover earlier this year, with the magazine revealing that the 21-year-old is on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

