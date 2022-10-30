JoJo Siwa Turns Into Draco Malfoy From 'Harry Potter' for Halloween

JoJo Siwa embodied a famous Harry Potter villain for Halloween. The dancer took to social media on Oct. 25 and impersonated Draco Malfoy with a platinum pixie cut and cloak. She posted a video on Instagram, reenacting a memorable scene from the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "Draco Siwa 🐍 🐍 🐍," Siwa captioned the video, using snake emojis to honor Slytherin's house mascot. Siwa lip-syncs along to Draco's introductory line as she mouths, "This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy." At the point when Ronald Wesley snickers at the name in the film, Siwa mimics Draco's reaction by raising her head. "Think my name's funny, do you?" she lip-syncs. "I've no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley." Avery Cyrus, Siwa's girlfriend, commented on her TikTok costume video, "All [of a] sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."

Last month, Siwa confirmed her relationship with Cyrus by posting an Instagram carousel that included Cyrus' holding a sign at Walt Disney World that asked, "JoJo Be My GF?" Siwa had a romantic relationship with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew before she met Cyrus. Although they ended on good terms, Prew revealed on Instagram Live in August that she and the Dancing With the Stars alum had been separated for "almost two months. "It's not deep, I promise," she said about the split at the time. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy, and that's all that matters. And it doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they're like me."

Siwa hasn't shied away from going all out for Halloween before. She dyed her signature blonde tresses last year to match her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson's brown ponytail. "It's almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩," she wrote in the caption paired with a photo gallery. "Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc ❤️🌟." Siwa appeared on the thirtieth season of Dancing with the Stars as part of the first same-sex dancing team in the show's history. Ultimately, she placed 2nd with her partner, Jenna Johnson.