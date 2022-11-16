JoJo Siwa has the support of Full House star Jodie Sweetin after calling out Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments about "traditional marriage." After Siwa became one of several public figures to criticize the Full House actress for comments she made about the Great American Family network in a recent WSJ Magazine profile, Bure's on-screen sister took to the comments of Siwa's Instagram post calling out Bure.

Sweetin wrote to the Dance Moms alum, "You know I love you," alongside two red hearts. Bure, who announced her exit from the Hallmark Channel after more than a decade in April, explained her decision to move to GAF in the profile, adding that the network has no plans to feature same-sex couples in its movies, but will instead focus on films that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Siwa, who previously called Bure the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a short-lived feud back in August, wrote of the news, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa also took to her Instagram Story to laugh at Bure's comments. "It just genuinely, like, no harm, no hate pushed, it just is hilarious to me that somebody – it is a quote coming from Candace – but somebody was like, 'Yeah, that's a great idea,'" she noted. Siwa previously explained back in August that the Fuller House alum had blown her off when she asked to take a photo with her at a premiere when she was 11. Bure apologized to Siwa at the time, squashing the feud between the two stars.

Siwa isn't the only celeb to slam Bure's recent comments. Longtime Hallmark Channel alum Hilarie Burton was quick to weigh in on Twitter. "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," she wrote on social media. The One Tree Hill actress added of GAF, "Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s-t out years ago when [GAF exec Bill Abbott] was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."