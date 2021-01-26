JoJo Siwa: Nickelodeon Has 'Never Been More Proud' of Young Star as She Comes Out

✖

Nickelodeon is praising young star JoJo Siwa after the 17-year-old recently came out as gay. Siwa shook the internet after posting a viral TikTok post that showed a photo of her wearing a shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." She was then seen dancing to Lady Gaga's hit "Born This Way" where she chose to lipsync the verse that reads, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive."

Now, Nickelodeon is showing their support for the young star, taking to their Instagram page writing, "Never been more proud," with a slew of different colored heart emojis that show the shades of a rainbow. In the photo, Siwa is rocking her signature hair style with her hair in a high ponytail as she's decked out in bright colors. Several of their followers showed their love in the comment section, with one writing, "Never loved Nick more than rn," while someone else echoed, "Respect [rainbow flag emoji]."

Following her announcement, she took to social media again to relay how "happy" she is now that the world knows, although she did not specify how she would label herself within the LGBTQ community. "Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome," she stated. She then detailed to her fans that she hasn't been this happy since she was on the road touring, but even that doesn't compare to the feeling she has after coming out.

During her video, she answered live questions from fans, several eager to know more. One person asked her what label she would use, she chose not to answer that question just yet. She did note that while she wants to share her journey with the world, she also would like to keep some aspects private. "The reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome; I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public." She then gave her fans some encouragement by saying that no matter who they choose to love "it's OK"