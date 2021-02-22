JoJo Siwa Fans Fuming After DaBaby Disses Her in New Freestyle
DaBaby recently dropped a new freestyle track, wherein he disses social media star JoJo Siwa, and her fans are fuming over it. In the "Beatbox" freestyle, DaBaby appears to call out Siwa, rapping, "N—, you a b—/ JoJo Siwa, b—/ She let the wrong n— get rich." He also held up a photo of Siwa on his phone in the video for the track. Almost immediately fans of Siwa took notice and began to criticize DaBaby for attacking the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum.
The rapper has defended himself, however, taking to social media to let fans and Siwa herself know that he isn't dissing her in the track. "My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," DaBaby tweeted to Siwa, explaining that he has no beef with her. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads." While Siwa does not appear to have responded at this time, her fans are not happy about DaBaby's use of her name in his freestyle. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on social media
If y'all would stop calling women "bitches", you wouldn't even have had this problem.— 🅴 (@Bileezyan) February 22, 2021
"A grown man dissing a 17-year-old girl doesn't sit right with me," one Twitter user said.
can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2021
"I'm so confused as to why he did it anyway," someone else added.
He showed her picture tho, idc if its a wordplay or whatever, she is a minor and there is no excuse— lœng egg (@konzwalon) February 21, 2021
"Imagine being 29 years old making a diss track about a 17-year-old," another person wrote. "Sad life."
dababy don’t play with my girl jojo siwa. put some respect on her name little boy.— Nikita (@NikitaDragun) February 21, 2021
"WHY IS HE EVEN DISSING HER SHE DIDNT EVEN DO ANYTHING," one fan exclaimed.
imagine honestly being da baby and DISSING jojo siwa get a LIFE— tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) February 22, 2021
"Not him coming for one of the best artists of all time," another Siwa fan tweeted.
I know jojo siwa is gonna smoke DaBaby on a bar or two next time she drops a track.— bubba sparxxx fan acct (@theneedledrop) February 21, 2021
"Picking on a teenage girl for what?" one other user asked.
Why is DaBaby beefing with a 17 year old girl like bruh you could’ve name dropped anyone else 😂Why JoJo Siwa 💀pic.twitter.com/yhmjeWyIn2— cizorj/Richard Unicorn Caller💖 (@cizorj) February 21, 2021
"He's just mad that JoJo knows how to change her flows and keep things versatile," a final Siwa fan said.