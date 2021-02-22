JoJo Siwa Fans Fuming After DaBaby Disses Her in New Freestyle

DaBaby recently dropped a new freestyle track, wherein he disses social media star JoJo Siwa, and her fans are fuming over it. In the "Beatbox" freestyle, DaBaby appears to call out Siwa, rapping, "N—, you a b—/ JoJo Siwa, b—/ She let the wrong n— get rich." He also held up a photo of Siwa on his phone in the video for the track. Almost immediately fans of Siwa took notice and began to criticize DaBaby for attacking the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum.

The rapper has defended himself, however, taking to social media to let fans and Siwa herself know that he isn't dissing her in the track. "My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," DaBaby tweeted to Siwa, explaining that he has no beef with her. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads." While Siwa does not appear to have responded at this time, her fans are not happy about DaBaby's use of her name in his freestyle. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on social media