Johnny Manziel’s Fiancee Almost Loses Lip in Dog Fight

Bre Tiesi, the girlfriend of former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel, recently revealed that she almost lost her lip trying to break up a dog fight.

The Instagram model posted about the incident on her Instagram Story and shared photos as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First, she shared a “warning” for anyone who may have a hard time with gruesome content.

“[The] next pic may be alittle [sic] much I apologize in advance, but THANKS are in order for [Garth Fisher MD.] He is one of the best in Beverly Hills and can not thank him enough for fixing my face on a Saturday Yesterday was the worst day of my life. I highly suggest him He is the king of plastic surgery!!” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Next, she shared a before photo.

“He had to stitch me up my lip was legit hanging off,” she wrote.

Next, Tiesi shared an after photo and again praised Dr. Fisher.

“He stitched me up good. When it happened all I kept thinking about was that it was Saturday and I didn’t want just anyone at the er touching my face. He didn’t even hesitate to meet me and assure me my face would be just fine!”

She also stated that she plans to post “full scar recovery” photos in the coming weeks.

Finally, Tiesi explained what happened to her and revealed the story behind the wound.

“I have two dogs and there was a third unfamiliar dog in my home. My dogs felt threatened and attacked. I went to try and separate them and ended up getting bit in the face. There was no foul play, no accident, no falling, no nothing,” she wrote.