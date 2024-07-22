Crime Mob's Diamond is awaiting a very "special delivery." The Atlanta-based rapper, real name Brittany Nicole Carpentero, announced the exciting news on July 16 that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby. The little one on the way will join Diamond's son Princeton.

The big reveal, which followed months of fan speculation, was made in a sweet video showing the rapper shopping at Target in preparation of her little one's arrival. In the clip, Diamond could be seen browsing the baby aisles and loading her cart with diapers, bottles, toys, baby clothes, and more. Diamond seems to be keeping things pretty secretive, though, as she did not reveal much information about her little one on the way, only asking in the video's caption if fans were "Team Girl or Team Boy."

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post shared a few days later, the "Knuck If You Buck" rapper showed off her Target baby haul as she cradled her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL DELIVERY 2nd Blessing On The Way."

The baby news sparked plenty of excitement, with Diamond's 1 million Instagram followers flooding the comments section to congratulate the rapper on the big news. Phaedra Parks wrote, "Congratulations sis!!!! Team Always #WINNING so excited for you," with Tiny Harris commenting, "Girl for sure...let's go!! Congratulations too baby."

The pregnancy announcement marks the second big announcement from the rapper in recent months and comes just five months after Diamond shared that she is engaged to her boxer boyfriend, Deven Paulsen. The 24-year-old dropped to one knee and popped the question in February following one of his matches while she was standing inside the ring. Diamond answered the proposal with an enthusiastic, "yes, baby," before the pair were caught on camera embracing and celebrating with a kiss.

Details of Diamond and Paulsen's relationship is unclear, and the rapper did not say whether her fiancé is the father of her baby on the way. Paulsen last appeared on Diamond's Instagram page back in May when the rapper shared a gallery of photos from their time in Cleveland, Ohio. Just last month, she celebrated her bachelorette party with friends and castmates, including Yandy, in Atlanta.