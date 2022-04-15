Johnny Depp Texted About Amber Heard's 'Rotting Corpse' in Messages Revealed in Defamation Trial

✖

A lot is being revealed in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's latest hearing. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex in a $50 million libel lawsuit for defamation after Heard wrote an op-ed in 2018 regarding her experience speaking out against domestic violence. Though she did not name Depp in the piece, Heard has spoken publicly about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp. ahead of the trial, a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from Depp's libel lawsuit because her piece, which was featured in, The Washington Post, deals with a matter of public interest. People Magazine reports that during a cross-examination of Depp's longtime friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch on Wednesday, April 13, text messages between Depp and Baruch from 2016 were revealed, including one in which Depp referred to Heard's "rotting corpse."

In the text, Depp said he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the f-----g trunk of a Honda Civic." Baruch confirmed that the message was sent from Depp, "Yeah, it was written," Baruch said. Depp also texted about Heard: "That c--- ruined such a f-----g cool life we had for a while," per Baruch.

But Baruch became emotional, reportedly shedding tears during the cross-examination about how Heard's allegations impacted Depp and his loved ones. "It's not fair. It's not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this. It's insane how this happened."

He was then asked whether he is aware if Depp has committed any acts of domestic violence against Heard. "I never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said. Ever," he said.

Heard and Depp split in 2016. Simultaneously, Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp has denied those claims. Their divorce was settled out of court in August of the same year.