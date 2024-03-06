Comedian Nick Swardson Addresses Disastrous Standup Show After He Was Escorted Offstage

Comedian Nick Swardson says alcohol and edibles were to blame when it came to his disastrous stand-up show in Beaver Creek, Colorado, over the weekend. After the comedian, who is known for his roles on Reno 911!, Buddy Games and Just Go with It, had to be escorted offstage just 20 minutes into his comedy set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize.

"Just casually woke up on TMZ," Swardson posted. "Travel tip: don't drink and take edibles in high altitude. F-ing brain diarrhea. I'll make it up to you Beaver Creek!"

In videos posted to social media of the performance, Swardson can be seen promising an impression of Jason Statham in the 2024 film Beekeeper, saying repeatedly, "Here we go, here we go, alright, here we go," but never getting to the impression. One clip features the comedian speaking to an audience member as another can be heard shouting, "What'd you smoke before the show?"

@NickSwardson just taken off stage after being bombed out of his mind pic.twitter.com/RvbklPGj78 — Sean Guy (@seanrguy) March 4, 2024

The crowd didn't appreciate Swardson's performance, and you can hear them shouting and booing in videos of the set. At one point, the comedian asks the crowd, "Do you want me to finish this or no?" as people shout back loudly, "No!"

The end of Swardson's performance was captured by TMZ, and the comedian could be heard repeatedly shouting, "Let's go" after his spotlight was turned off. The crowd continued to heckle him in the video as Swardson was led offstage by staff members. The outlet reported that the Vilar Performing Arts Center's Director of Operations, Justin Brown, took to the stage after Swardson's exit to announce that they'd decided to "conclude the show early in the best interest of those who bought tickets" and would be "processing refunds" for people who attended.

The venue also reportedly sent an email later on, apologizing for the "negative experience you may have had at this evening's performance with Nick Swardson." The email continued, "Unfortunately, this show did not meet the Vilar Performing Arts Center's standards as a world-class presenter of the performing arts." All tickets would be refunded, as per the email, as the center offered up their "sincere apologies" for what had occurred.