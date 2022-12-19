Johnny Depp Speaks out After Amber Heard Decides to Settle Defamation Lawsuit

Amber Heard recently announced that she's decided to settle her defamation lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the actor is now speaking out. In a new statement shared by Deadline, Depp's attorneys expressed satisfaction over the outcome. They also pointed out that Depp plans to donate any monetary compensation to charity.

"We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light," the legal team stated. "The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

Depp's legal statement comes after Heard revealed that she has made the "difficult" decision to settle the legal matter definitively. In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram page, Heard wrote, "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia."

The actress continued, "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward." Read the full statement in Heard's post above.

Earlier this year, a jury found that Heard did defame Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, and awarded the Edward Scissorhands actor more than $10 million. However, they also awarded Heard $2 million in a separate claim, finding that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed her in return. Notably, just days ahead of Heard's new statement, it was reported that Heard's legal team filed a fresh appeal in the case, arguing that since a separate trial previously ruled in favor of Heard and her claims of abuse against Depp, the jury in their most recent trial should not have been able to declare him innocent. They also argued that the trial should have been held in California instead of Fairfax County, Virginia. Her new statement may indicate that this appeal is no longer in effect.