Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Spotted Looking Healthy in Wake of ‘Serious Health Problem’

Johnny Depp’s son Jack was reportedly seen in Paris Wednesday looking much better, following reports he is facing “serious health problems.”

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that 16-year-old Jack was seen looking “a lot better” outside the apartment of his mother, actress and musician Vanessa Paradis.

Representatives for Depp and Paradis did not comment. No further details of Jack’s condition are available.

Earlier this week, Paradis was supposed to attend a premiere for her new film, A Knife in the Heart, directed by Yann Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez later told the French site Public Paradis was missing the premiere because Jack was ill.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” Gonzalez said.

Paradis and Depp were a couple from 1998 to 2012, but never married. They had two children, model Lily-Rose Depp, 19, and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III. In December, The Daily Mail published photos of the two siblings arriving in Paris together to celebrate Paradis’ 45th birthday.

The concern for Jack’s health came just a few weeks after photos of his father in Russia caused fans to worry about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s own health. Photos of Depp looking gaunt and ill with fans surfaced, but sources close to Depp said he was in “good health.”

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told PEOPLE in June.

Depp has been on the road in Europe with the Hollywood Vampires, his supergroup with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. The group has been in Germany for most of the week, and plays in Austria on Saturday.

Depp, who stars in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald, recently opened up to Rolling Stone about his divorce from Amber Heard and his ongoing legal drama between himself and his former managers at The Management Group.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” Depp told the magazine. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave there with your eyes closed.’ I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Depp also told Rolling Stone he has continued his legal fight for Lily-Rose and Jack, who recently started a band called “Clown Boner.”

“We don’t need a paternity test,” Depp told the magazine. “That’s my kid.”

Photo credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images