Johnny Depp Scores Legal Victory in Continued Legal Fight With Ex Amber Heard

The legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, and Depp’s team recently scored a victory in the ongoing case. The Independent reports that Depp’s legal team has been granted permission to access Heard’s phone records in an attempt to find proof that Depp’s ex-wife “faked” the photos of her injuries after the alleged physical abuse in 2015. According to the outlet, “Ms. Heard’s counsel has repeatedly used these phony photographs at deposition,” Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew said in the court filing.

Page Six acquired more information from the filing, and Chew claimed that when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 2015 incident between Depp and Heard, “they found no injury upon Ms. Heard and no disruption to the penthouses.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ms. Heard and her friends then fabricated photos that she used to obtain an ex parte TRO [temporary restraining order] and a $7 million divorce settlement,” Chew alleged. Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Page Six that the Aquaman actress “welcomes the opportunity to present her evidence in a trial by jury, in a court of law” in 2022. Heard wrote about the alleged abuse in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018, although she never mentioned Depp by name. Depp is consequently suing Heard for $50 million for libel in the state of Virginia. Heard has alleged in other situations that she suffered from two black eyes, a broken nose, and a split lip after the 2015 attack.

“Ms. Heard and her friends then fabricated photos that she used to obtain an ex parte TRO [temporary restraining order] and a $7 million divorce settlement which Ms. Heard falsely testified in London she gave to the ACLU and, more scandalously, to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles; sick children with cancer,” Chew alleged in the filing, adding that the LAPD “disavowed the photographs” and “said they did not depict what they saw.”

Heard and her legal team requested a subpoena against the LAPD in September, requesting more available Information about the department and a quartet of officers involved with the 2016 domestic disturbance incident between Heard and Depp. Heard previously filed a subpoena requesting the bodycam footage from two officers, Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden, who were called to the scene of the disturbance that night.

The new subpoena is for additional information, including “the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described below.” Heard is clearly trying to clarify and make public what happened that night and who actually abused who. The former couple has been locked in a vicious legal battle ever since their split, and it has become a brutal case of he said/she said.

Depp went after Heard with the massive defamation suit in 2019, and Heard’s $100 million countersuit was finally scheduled for next year after pandemic delays. Heard’s legal team is clearly gearing up for the upcoming countersuit, as the subpoena requests “all documents and communications of any nature respecting any investigation into whether Officers Saenz and Hadden followed LAPD policy, procedures and/or protocols in responding to the call at Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 respecting Ms. Heard.”