Amber Heard Expands Legal Fight With Johnny Depp by Calling on LAPD Record of Domestic Disturbance Call

Amber Heard is doubling down in her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Deadline reports that the Aquaman actress and her legal team have requested a subpoena against the Los Angeles Police Department, requesting more available Information about the department and a quartet of officers involved with the 2016 domestic disturbance incident between Heard and Depp. Heard previously filed a subpoena requesting the bodycam footage from two officers, Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden, who were called to the scene of the disturbance that night.

The new subpoena is for additional information, including “the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described below.” Heard is clearly trying to clarify and make public what happened that night and who actually abused who. The former couple has been locked in a vicious legal battle ever since their split, and it has become a brutal case of he said/she said.

Depp went after Heard with a massive defamation suit in 2019, and Heard’s $100 million countersuit was finally scheduled for next year after pandemic delays. Heard’s legal team is clearly gearing up for the upcoming countersuit, as the new subpoena requests “all documents and communications of any nature respecting any investigation into whether Officers Saenz and Hadden followed LAPD policy, procedures and/or protocols in responding to the call at Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 respecting Ms. Heard.”

Depp recently made headlines speaking out against cancel culture at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, where he received the Donostia Award. “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” he told reporters, per Deadline.”It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe,” Depp said. “Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.” He continued, “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”