Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Star Defaced With Curse Words

Johnny Depp’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced amid his ongoing battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence. According to the Daily Mail, Depp’s star, which he received in 1999, now bears the profanity-laced words “phoney a– b–” scrawled in black permanent marker.

The outlet reports that the star was likely vandalized sometime on Thursday, Sept. 26. The star is located at 7020 Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive.

It is unclear if the markered-on words have since been removed.

Depp’s star becoming a target comes amid his ongoing row with Heard, whom he had been married to from 2015 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. In May of 2016, when filing a restraining order against Depp, Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic violence.

In December 2018, Heard published a Washington Post op-ed, in which she said she was a victim of alleged domestic violence. In March, Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress.

Depp has vehemently denied the accusations against him and has instead accused Heard of being an abuser, herself.

“While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm,” the actor alleged in court documents related to his $50 million defamation lawsuit.

He added that his ex-wife “hit, punched, and kicked me,” even “repeatedly and frequently threw objects” at him, some of which “severely injured me.”

This is not the first time that a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced in connection to the recipient’s personal drama. In recent years, President Donald Trump’s star, which he received in 2007, has been defaced.

In 2016, James Lambert Otis, dressed as a construction worker, used a pickaxe and sledgehammer to destroy the star. Later that year, a 6-inch high concrete wall with razor wire mimicking the President’s proposed border wall was constructed around the star. It was again defaced in 2017 when someone used permanent marker to write “F– Trump” across the star. In 2018, a second man used a pickaxe to reduce the plaque to rubble.