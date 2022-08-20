Johnny Depp Fans Excited Over Rumored Report He's Starring in Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Is Johnny Depp appearing in yet another Tim Burton project? Following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, fans are abuzz over rumors the Sweeney Todd actor has allegedly been cast in Burton's upcoming Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

It will be released on Netflix in 2022, with Jenna Ortega playing the titular role. Catherine Zeta-Jones will portray Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán will play her husband, Gomez Addams.

The speculation stemmed from an unverified August 19 blind item posted by celebrity gossip account Deux Moi on their Instagram account, suggesting that a particular actor had been cast in the series as Uncle Fester. The post read: "Extraordinary lengths taken to protect the identity of Uncle Fester on the latest Netflix offering."

"This rarely out of the news or courts A++ lister is keeping things quiet so that [Jenna] Ortega's moment is not overshadowed by his ex's ongoing vendetta. But rumors are the first edits show that Tim Burton was right to fight for his casting." While Depp wasn't mentioned by name in the text, many assumed it was referring to him based on several clues within.

The appearance of Uncle Fester on Wednesday has not been confirmed or denied, but co-creator Alfred Gough did address the issue in a recent Vanity Fair interview."I have no comment on Uncle Fester," Gough replied when asked where he was and who would play him. "Watch the show."

There is also a history between Depp and Burton that appears to have fueled the rumors. Burton is directing Wednesday, so he might "fight" for Depp based on their relationship. The two previously collaborated on eight films: Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Dark Shadows (2012). Wednesday would be the first time they have collaborated in ten years.

Classic characters from The Addams Family, including Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Lurch, and Thing, are confirmed to return, but Uncle Fester's role is unknown. There was also no sign of Depp or Uncle Fester in Netflix's first trailer for Wednesday.

Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the 1990s films, is expected to return in an unspecified role. Some Twitter users speculated that Uncle Fester's character could be gender-swapped and Ricci will play "Aunt Fester."

For its part, Radar reported on August 19 that Depp is not playing Uncle Fester, citing "insiders with direct knowledge" who told the outlet that the actor would not make a surprise appearance in the role."This is not true," the sources said about the rumor.

An insider also claimed that everyone involved in the forthcoming show is going to "extraordinary lengths" to "protect the identity of Uncle Fester on the latest Netflix offering."In the meantime, no definitive evidence has emerged yet to support the rumors of Depp's participation in Wednesday, including his possible role as Uncle Fester.