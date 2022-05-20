Johnny Depp Ex Ellen Barkin Details 'Controlling' Sexual Relationship, Reveals Violent Wine Outburst

✖

Ellen Barkin's testimony that Johnny Depp was "controlling" and "jealous" during their relationship was shown to the jury Thursday in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin, who starred alongside Depp in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and also had a "sexual" relationship with the actor, appeared in a pre-recorded deposition from 2019, saying the actor once "threw a wine bottle across the hotel room" during a fight with his friends.

Barkin categorized Depp as having been drunk "a lot of the time" the two knew each other. "He was always drinking and smoking a joint," she said, also saying Depp was also under the influence of hallucinogens and cocaine at least "dozens of times" while they knew each other. When it came to the bottle-throwing incident, Barkin said she didn't know why he "threw the bottle," but called it a "toss" in her and others' direction that didn't hit anyone.

When it came to Depp's alleged "controlling" and "demanding" behavior, Barkin claimed Depp is "just a jealous man," asking her things about where she was and who she was with. "I had a scratch on my back that once got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him," she noted.

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation after his ex-wife wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse, despite the article not naming him. Depp has testified multiple times that he has never hit Heard or any woman. Heard is countersuing for defamation, claiming her ex is attempting to smear her name.

Depp previously lost his 2020 libel suit in the U.K. against British tabloid The Sun, which called him a "wife-beater" in a story. The court upheld the outlet's claims as "substantially true" after Heard testified to back up the publication's story. In March 2021, Depp's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled by the court.