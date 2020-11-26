John Travolta as Santa Claus 'Pulp Fiction' Dancing Lights up Social Media

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson had a particularly festive Pulp Fiction reunion as the regular Capital One spokesperson came face-to-face with a Santa Claus played by Travolta in the credit card company's latest commercial. In the ad, Travolta as the Christmas icon buys gifts for his elves while drinking a milkshake inspired by the iconic film including "9,000 tins of hot chocolate, 3,000 bags of marshmallows, 5,000 'World's best elf' mugs and 3,000 bolo ties."

Jackson steps in to help him with a coupon code through the credit card company, impressing Mrs. Claus and Travolta's character. The ad is filled with plenty of references to Pulp Fiction, and even ends with Santa and Mrs. Claus recreating the movie's iconic dance scene to the tune of "Run Rudolph Run." The ad sparked some strong reactions from social media; keep scrolling to see what people thought.