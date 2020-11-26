John Travolta as Santa Claus 'Pulp Fiction' Dancing Lights up Social Media
John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson had a particularly festive Pulp Fiction reunion as the regular Capital One spokesperson came face-to-face with a Santa Claus played by Travolta in the credit card company's latest commercial. In the ad, Travolta as the Christmas icon buys gifts for his elves while drinking a milkshake inspired by the iconic film including "9,000 tins of hot chocolate, 3,000 bags of marshmallows, 5,000 'World's best elf' mugs and 3,000 bolo ties."
Jackson steps in to help him with a coupon code through the credit card company, impressing Mrs. Claus and Travolta's character. The ad is filled with plenty of references to Pulp Fiction, and even ends with Santa and Mrs. Claus recreating the movie's iconic dance scene to the tune of "Run Rudolph Run." The ad sparked some strong reactions from social media; keep scrolling to see what people thought.
'Strange Reunion'
I can't unsee John Travolta as Santa now, after that Capital One commercial LOL— Liz González (@LizKMPH) November 26, 2020
John Travolta. Capital One Santa Claus. Starring opposite Sam Jackson in a commercial? Damn. Strange Reunion. Covid. #PulpFiction— jonathan kidd (@xcx_kidd) November 26, 2020
Loving It
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I love John Travolta as Santa Claus!— Ethan Graham (@ethandgraham) November 26, 2020
Can we talk about John Travolta playing Santa with Samuel L Jackson for capital one’s latest commercial 🤣🤣🤣— Eric 6 (@esix13) November 26, 2020
'So Incredibly 2020'
John Travolta as Santa? .... But it’s cute, @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/CK4RoE2zZL— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) November 26, 2020
It's so incredibly 2020 to have been given Steve Carell as Santa this morning, only to then be given John Travolta as the big guy in the afternoon.— Ryan Hill (@Hi_RyanHill) November 26, 2020
Good Idea?
Holy sh*t that was John Travolta playing Santa in that Capitol One advert.— Duncan Steele (@duncsteele) November 26, 2020
I can't believe John Travolta played Santa in commercial with Samuel L. Jackson and none of you told me about it. pic.twitter.com/jdI0Y7evVP— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 18, 2020
'What We All Need'
John travolta as Santa is what we all need— Cory⚡️ (@CoryBoehm117) November 26, 2020
No one, no matter how awful, deserves to watch John Travolta’s Santa say “WASSUP SAMUEL!”— Four Seasons Total Existentialism (@seebroox) November 26, 2020
'Interesting Choice'
John Travolta as Santa Clause is an interesting choice. Given his previous religious leanings— michael fuentes (@mikefountains) November 26, 2020
Just watched John travolta dressed as Santa do his dance from pulp fiction in a capital one commercial and threw up in my mouth a little bit— Andrew Wittstadt (@AndrewWittstadt) November 26, 2020
Who Is That?
That's John Travolta? Didn't recognize him. Told my son the actor doesn't look like Santa at all. Don't know who Mrs. Claus is.— Judy #BeKindAlways #AKF #SPNFamilyForever (@hey_judeah) November 26, 2020