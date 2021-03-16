John Travolta Posts Rare Photo With Son Ben and Their New Addition to Family Following Kelly Preston's Death

✖

John Travolta has posted a rare photo with his son Ben, and revealed their new addition to the family: an adorable cat named Crystal. The photo comes just months after the death of Kelly Preston, Travolta's wife, who died in 2020. Many of Travolta's friends and followers have commented on the post, with actress Michelle Pfeiffer writing, "Hello Crystal! What a beauty." Travolta's daughter Ella and music legend James Taylor both posted comments as well, each sharing red heart emojis.

The iconic actor does not often post photos of Ben, who is the youngest of his children. Travolta married Preston in 1991. They shared three children: Jett (born in 1992), Ella Bleu (born in 2000) and Benjamin (born in 2010). Sadly, Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16. The Travolta family was vacationing in the Bahamas when he suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub. Jett was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Tragically, Preston died in 2020, after a short battle with breast cancer.

On July 12, Travolta revealed that Preston had passed away, writing in an Instagram post, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

He continued, "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love."

In her own memorial, Ella wrote of her mother, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

She added, "Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."