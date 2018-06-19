John Stamos Shares First Full Photo of Baby Son Billy

On John Stamos‘ first Father’s Day, the Fuller House actor celebrated with the first full shot of his and Caitlin McHugh’s newborn son Billy. In an emotional Instagram post, Stamos explained what fatherhood means to him now that he’s finally a dad at 54 years old.

In the photo, Stamos holds his tiny son in a striped onesie against his chest while both of them look at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV,’” Stamos wrote. “My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day.”

McHugh also shared the same photo with her own Father’s Day tribute to her husband, calling Stamos “the best new daddy.”

“Happy 1st Father’s Day to the best new daddy!” she gushed. “I knew you’d be a great father, but you’ve exceeded expectations. You change diapers! Lol, and so much more, of course. We love you most.”

Stamos had long-awaited the arrival of Billy, writing on Instagram in March that McHugh’s pregnancy had been the “longest 9 months of my life.”

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos told PEOPLE last year, referring to his TV roles. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

Stamos and McHugh announced the arrival of little Billy in April, just two months after they tied the knot. The two seem to be enjoying parenthood so much that they’re even thinking about baby number two already, with McHugh telling Entertainment Tonight back in May that she wants another baby “ASAP.”

Telling the news outlet that she wants to have more children “as soon as I can,” she explained that she wants Billy to share the love with another sibling.

“Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he’s gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he’s the only one, he’ll get way too much love because there hasn’t been a child on either side of our family in quite some time,” she said.

She said while she’s hoping for a baby girl next, she and Stamos will be overjoyed as long as the baby is healthy.

“I would love to give him a little girl, but we’re happy with boy, girl, just healthy,” she said.