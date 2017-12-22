Watch John Stamos and Josh Peck Act out ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scene at Children’s Hospital

Former Grandfathered co-stars John Stamos and Josh Peck recently took a trip to visit some kids at a children’s hospital and even acted out a scene from Grey’s Anatomy with one of the patients.

While hanging out at the Miller Children’s MemorialCare hospital in Long Beach, California, Stamos and Peck picked up a Grey’s Anatomy script and did a read through with one of the patients, Carter J. Hall.

Hilariously, in the read though, Stamos took on the role of Dr. Meredith Grey, who played by Ellen Pompeo on the show.

Earlier this year, Peck got married to his girlfriend Paige O’Brien, and invited Stamos to join them for the celebratory nuptials.

The whole thing should have been a day of joy, but ended up being clouded by controversy, as Peck’s former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell publicly called him out for not getting an invitation to the wedding.

Feeling slighted, Drake tweeted out, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

He also wrote, “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.” All tweets were subsequently deleted.

Once he heard about the Tweets, Josh reportedly got upset. Someone close to the situation said that “Josh was really hurt,” by Drake’s tweets, and then added, “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

The two friends have since made up and laughed off the whole feud.