John Stamos Admits He Doesn’t Want to Add Photos of Son After Being Dad Shamed

John Stamos is reluctant to share photos of his son online.

After welcoming his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh in April, Stamos is keeping his little one out of the spotlight due to relentless dad-shaming that has resulted following the few times he has shared a photo of his now 6-month-old son Billy.

“I’ve only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby shamed about how I was holding him or whatever I said, ‘That’s it!’” Stamos told Entertainment Tonight. “[You] want to share your happiness with the world. But you know there’s a lot of critiques out there.”

Stamos added that he and McHugh will wait until Billy is “old enough to decide” for himself what he wishes to share on social media.

Despite his reluctance to post pictures of his son, Stamos recently broke his own rule, taking to Instagram earlier this month to share a sweet image of himself and Billy in the pool.

“Some days are just better than others,” he captioned the image, which showed Billy wearing a sunhat and faced away from the camera.

Stamos stated that the moment was one that he could not help but share with his 2.7 million Instagram followers, as it was a milestone moment for the little one: his first swim.

“He’s riding a bike now and he plays trombone,” Stamos said. “He loves swimming, he loves laughing. This morning we just laid in bed and he’s like – I swear for like 25, 30 minutes – just [giggling and cooing]…I love it.”

Stamos and McHugh welcomed Billy into the world in April after having announced that they were expecting in December.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” the Fuller House star announced the birth on Twitter and Instagram, adding the hashtags #NotJustanUncleAnymore and #Overjoyed.

In June, Stamos opened up about how much his life has changed since becoming a father.

“It’s been beautiful,” he said. “Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”

Stamos, who has shared a handful of images of Billy on social media and has already introduced the little one to his co-stars, is expected to return to Netflix’s Fuller House for season 4.