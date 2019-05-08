John Singleton Cause of Death Confirmed

Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton died of a stoke, according to his death certificate.

TMZ reports that the official document lists Singleton’s cause of death as acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage and hypertension. The date and time of his death was April 28 at 3:30 p.m., which was a day before his family made the announcement that he had died.

As previously reported, the director died at the age of 51 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being taken off life support. He had reportedly been in a coma following a stroke earlier in the month while he was in the hospital. TMZ reports that he checked himself in after returning from Costa Rica and was experiencing problems with his legs.

Following his death, celebrities like Jordan Peele, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson took to social media to dedicate tributes to the late director.

Peele praised Singleton as a “brave artist and a true inspiration,” saying he was “so sad” to learn of Singleton’s passing. “His vision changed everything,” Peele added.

Samuel L. Jackson tweeted that he was “mourning the loss of a collaborator [and] True Friend.” Rapper Juicy J thanked Singleton on Twitter for “helping me,” adding, “if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a Academy Award winner.”

Singleton’s family said in a statement last week that they had plans to lay Singleton to rest on Monday, May 6 in a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends.” The statement also suggested that a larger public memorial service will be held “in a few weeks to celebrate his life.”

Singleton was 24 years old when he directed Boyz n the Hood, becoming the first African American nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. He went on to earn a decorated career as a director, producer and writer for several other successful films, like Shaft (2000), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Four Brothers (2005).

Singleton is survived by his parents and seven children, according to the family statement published by The Wrap.