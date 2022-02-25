John Mayer Tests Positive for Covid ‘Twice in Two Months’

John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, forcing him to postpone several shows on his Sob Rock Tour. In a Thursday, Feb. 24 social media post, the 44-year-old singer revealed that his tour would be forced to take an unexpected break after several members of his band, including himself, tested positive for the virus. Mayer previously battled the virus in January.

Mayer shared the news alongside a photo announcing that planned stops in Pittsburgh, Belmont Park, and Boston would be rescheduled, with Mayer writing in the caption, “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them.” Due to the COVID cluster, Mayer shared that “this means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above.” He went on to apologize, writing, “I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. “(The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.),” he continued. “We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me.”

Mayer’s Thursday announcement came just three days after he shared that his drummer, Steve Ferrone, tested positive for the virus. Mayer announced the news just hours ahead of his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. During the show, Mayer also shared that background vocalist Carlos Ricketts was also down with the virus, according to PEOPLE.During a Wednesday night stop in Washington D.C., Mayer appeared on stage with a mug of Throat Coat tea, the singer telling the crowd that he’d developed a sore throat that afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

As a result of the COVID cluster, Mayer has rescheduled several stops on his tour. Originally scheduled for Feb. 25, Mayer’s Pittsburgh show will now be on May 5. A March 1 Belmont Park, New York show is now scheduled for May 7. Two other shows in Boston have been rescheduled for May 9 and 10. Amid his diagnosis, the tour is set to resume on March 11 with a show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.