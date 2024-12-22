John Lennon’s Son Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Lennon family is dealing with some unfortunate news. As PEOPLE reported, John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He shared that he had to undergo emergency surgery in order to address the condition.

Julian explained that he initially saw his dermatologist, Dr. Tess, a “few years ago,” during which the physician treated him for a “mole/skin cancer.” He said that he recently received a call from his doctor informing him that he would have to head to Los Angeles for surgery. The musician shared, “After having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!”

Julian, who is the son of the late Beatles musician and his ex-wife, Cynthia Lennon, continued, “with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess, @timneavin – who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day – clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer.” He shared photos on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that there were areas on his shoulder and forearm that needed treatment. His medical team discovered melanoma, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a type of skin cancer that is typically caused by exposure to ultraviolet light.

While Julian said that his operation was a “success,” he still needs to wait for the results of the biopsy, explaining that he may not get an answer until after Christmas. He ended his message by thanking his medical team, particularly Dr. Tess and the operating physician, Dr. Neavin, and cautioning everyone to stay up-to-date on their routine skin cancer screenings.