John Legend Unleashes on President Donald Trump in NSFW Statement

John Legend has made it clear in the past that he is not a fan of Donald Trump, and The Voice coach expressed his thoughts about the current president once again in a profanity-laced rant while speaking to TMZ outside Peppermint nightclub in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

“Our President is a flaming racist, he’s a piece of s—,” Legend began. “There’s a lot that can be done,” he responded. “[There’s] over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking s— about communities just because you’re a racist prick.

“Donald Trump is an evil f—ing canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So we need to get him out of office,” the EGOT winner continued.

Legend’s comments were seemingly directed at Trump’s recent comments about Congress member Elijah Cummings and city of Baltimore which saw POTUS call the city “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Legend often discusses politics on Twitter and has been outspoken about his distaste for Trump and his policies. The singer even tried to intervene when Kanye West began publicly supporting Trump, with West eventually sharing the two friends’ private text messages on social media.

“I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” he wrote. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans … so many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause. Don’t let this be part of your legacy.”

West refused and put the texts on Twitter, explaining, “I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”

In March, Legend criticized Trump again in the wake of the New Zealand mosque attacks and asked him to stop endorsing white supremacist rhetoric.

“When people of such influence and such stature are endorsing such a hateful, evil ideology, it emboldens those who will go out and do something really evil and nasty, like what happened in New Zealand,” the singer said in an interview with NowThis News. “We need the president to speak out against it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Leon Bennett