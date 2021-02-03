John Legend Mourns the Death of His Grandmother in Tender Tribute

✖

John Legend is mourning the loss of his grandmother. On Tuesday, the "Heaven" singer shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of his late "beautiful grandmother," Marjorie Maxine Stephens, who died Tuesday at the age of 91 just days after her birthday. The singer shared the touching memorial alongside a series of photos of Stephens, whom he called "the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine."

Sharing the heartbreaking news that his grandmother "left this world early this morning," Legend said, "we are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond." He went on to recall how she "still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days" and “hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."

Legend said his grandmother was "active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days" and "always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally." Before her death, the Grammy-winner said his grandmother "got to travel the world" and even went to his first Grammys Award show. He said she "got to experience the successes of all her offspring."

"We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us," he wrote. "We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race."

The sweet tribute was shared alongside a slideshow that included numerous images of Stephens, including a sweet photo of Legend and his grandmother sitting side-by side and smiling for the camera. A second image showed Stephens holding one of her newborn grandchildren, with the third photo showing her cooking. The post was met with an outpouring of support, with fans and celebrities alike offering Legend and his family their condolences.

Stephens' passing comes on the heels of a tragic year for Legend and his family. In September, he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, suffered the loss of their son, Jack, through miscarriage. In the months since, the couple have opened up about their loss and paid numerous tributes to Jack, with Teigen in an essay writing that she decided to open up about her experience "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life." Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013 and are also parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.