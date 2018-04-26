John Legend Appears to Call out Friend Kanye West Following Twitter Spree

On Wednesday, April 25, Kanye West went on a tweeting spree covering all manner of topics, most notably his opinions on Donald Trump.

The rapper shocked many when he voiced his admiration for the President, writing that the two are both “dragon energy.”

“He is my brother,” West wrote of Trump. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals.”

Naturally, the father of three’s words sparked a torrent of reactions, many of them negative, including one seeming to come from West’s friend John Legend.

On Thursday, West posted a screenshot of what appears to be a text conversation between himself and Legend, with the musician having texted West in response to his support of Trump.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend said in the text. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for.”

He continued, “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

Never one to hold back, West responded, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, later stepped in to offer her thoughts about the fact that West had shared the private text.

“Everyone keeps asking me to comment on s—. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter,” she wrote. “And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter.”

West later shared his reasoning for sharing Legend’s text.

“I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion,” he wrote. “I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”

He added, “If you feel something don’t let peer pressure manipulate you.”

The rapper also posted a screenshot of Legend’s response, with the musician offering a thoughtful dialogue as well as a joking moment of self-promotion.

After West had moved on to tweeting cartoons, Teigen jokingly posed a question to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

