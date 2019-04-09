John Legend Gets Swim Lesson From ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Ryan Lochte

Two legends get into a pool. John Legend revealed on Instagram that he continued his quest to learn to swim with a lesson from none other than Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte on Monday.

The 40-year-old singer shared a video of himself and Lochte doing the freestyle stroke together. In the video, Legend wears goggles and swims from one wall to the other with Lochte by his side.

“Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard,” Legend wrote, making a joke about training for the 2020 Olympics. “2020 Olympic team.”

Lochte also shared the video, in which Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter, Luna, cheers him on from a smaller pool.

“Not a bad way to start my week. Swimming with John Legend giving him some swim tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha!” the Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing With the Stars alum captioned his post.

In January, Teigen proudly gushed over her husband’s first swim lessons, sharing a similar video — sans Lochte, of course.

“Adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!” she captioned the post, admitting in the comments to a fan that the reason the post had no audio was because she was “cheering too loudly.”

Earlier that week, Legend told his Twitter followers that he never learned how to swim.

“Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like five,” The Voice coach wrote. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

He said that his and Teigen’s children, Luna and Miles, started their own swim lessons “months ago.”

The family continues to share adorable updates on social media. Just last week, Teigen posted a photo of matching tattoos she and Legend got of each other’s names followed by the names of their children, joking that they are a “cool tattoo family now.”

“hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh),” she jokingly captioned the photos before going on to thank the tattoo artist. “Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, welcomed 11-month-old son Miles in May 2018 and daughter Luna, who will turn 3 on April 14, in 2016.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty