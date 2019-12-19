Half-Naked John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Simulate Sex in Kris Jenner’s Bedroom

Kris Jenner’s dinner party with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got pretty crazy as the couple jokingly got a little too comfortable at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch’s house in a gag that had her teasing they were the “worst guests” by the end of the night.

“OK, so you guys know how I have been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me to cook,” Jenner shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday evening, showing Teigen pretending to ignore her while relaxing on the couch and at the table. “I thought she would teach me something — an appetizer, a dessert — but no, she is just sitting on the couch and not paying attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.”

Jenner then showed footage of Teigen pretending to steal Christmas presents out of her large white stocking decorations, narrating, “If they end up in her car, I am going to be pissed!”

Teigen and Legend got even more comfortable as the night went on, with The Voice coach stripping out of his pants and into his boxers to climb into bed with his wife. The camera then cut to the closet, where Legend and Teigen were pretending to really go at it while Legend was still in his boxers.

Giggling, Jenner says in mock horror, “This is happening!” before the randy couple is seen leaving Jenner’s house, Teigen carrying one of the momager’s huge Louis Vuitton bags while running out to the car. As Jenner’s security emerged from her home to playfully stop Teigen, the Lip Sync Battle host shouts, “I brought these from home!” making Jenner lose it laughing.

Now we’re just waiting on our invite from the hilarious trio of famous friends!

