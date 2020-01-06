John Cusack Fires off Anti-War Message Amid Tweets About Donald Trump and Iran: ‘We Will Not Fall in Line’

John Cusack was one of President Donald Trump‘s most outspoken opponents on Twitter this weekend. After the airstrike in Iran that killed military leader Qassem Soleimani, Cusack joined in the anti-war outcry on Twitter. He warned the Trump administration: “we will not fall in line.”

Cusack made a number of political and emotional posts this weekend in regards to the U.S. airstrike on Iranian leaders in Iraq. The actor referred to Trump as a “despot,” and suggested that he wanted to “start a war” because he is “cornered” — presumably by the impeachment trial.

“This is where the fascism ends — in blood — remove this criminal syndicate masquerading as a gov,” he added in another tweet.

Cusack also implied that the Trump administration is hypocritical for defending this new attack by saying it is in defense of American lives. Cusack recalled the death of Jamal Khashoggi, an author and columnist for The Washington Post, and a long-time U.S. resident. Khashoggi was assassinated at the order of the Saudi Crown Prince, the CIA later concluded, as retribution for speaking out against the government over the years.

President Trump’s response to Khashoggi’s death was widely criticized at the time, and again by Cusack in reference to this week’s attack on Iran. He wrote that the president did not fire back at “the Saudis, who he’s in bed with, who, say, butcher a journalist.”

“Disastrous and insane – remove this regime from power,” he concluded.

Many fans and followers agreed with Cusack and cheered him on on Twitter over the weekend. He took part in conversations as well, chatting with those who agreed with him as well as some who did not. He also engaged with journalists, pundits and fellow concerned celebrities.

The social media uproar came after the president ordered an impromptu airstrike in Badhdad, with the purpose of killing Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds military. According to a report by CBS News, Iran promised “crushing revenge” for the attack, leaving many in fear of all-out war.

The president was also condemned for the secrecy of the attack, which congressional leaders were not briefed on. While this is questionable, international law experts go so far as to say that the airstrike may be illegal. United Nations official Agnes Callamard posted an explanation on Twitter, saying the Trump administration’s explanation for the attack was “very vague.”

2. Overall, the statement places far greater emphasis on past activities and violations allegedly commuted by Suleimani. As such the killing appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self defense. — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 3, 2020

“We have carried out the attack on the territory of a state that plainly did not give us permission,” added international law professor Mary Ellen O’Connell, in a statement published by NBC News. “The attack was unlawful, the assassination was not justifiable.”