John Crist Breaks His Social Media Silence 8 Months After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Christian comedian John Crist has broken his social media silence, eight months after facing sexual misconduct accusations. In a new video post on Instagram, Crist thanked fans who showed him "undeserved" support, while he was "getting help" for his "problem." He also revealed that he spent four months in an unnamed facility, seeking treatment for his "sexual sin and addiction."

Crist never addressed the specifics of what he was accused of, nor did he make any new apology. He did, however, state that he takes responsibility for his actions and decisions. "All my comedy videos were pointing out hypocrisy in some way ... and the most embarrassing part of this whole thing is the biggest hypocrite was me," he stated in the video. While he was away from social media and in treatment, he says that his sister sent him messages from supportive fans. "I assumed I lived in a community of people that would be the first to look down on me and judge me and point fingers at me, but I felt nothing but the opposite," he said.

In late 2019, allegations emerged that Crist had been using his status to gain favors of a sexual nature, as well as initiating relationships with multiple women at the same time, including some who were married. In response to the accusations, Crist issued a statement to Charisma, writing, "Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I've been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this—I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly."

He went on to write, "My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I've sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness."

Crist later added, "My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I've shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I've lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly. My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I've hurt along my path. I'm so sorry."