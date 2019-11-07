John Crist’s Netflix Special on Hold After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Come Out

John Crist’s Netflix special is “on hold” after sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against the comedian this week. Crist admitted to “being guilty” of “destructive and sinful” behavior following a report that accused of harassment and exploitation over the past seven years.

A Netflix spokesperson has said the launch of John Crist‘s Netflix special is on hold, PopCulture.com can confirm.

In a report published Wednesday by Charisma News, five women came forward with claims about the Christian comedian. After the report was published, another woman claimed on Twitter that Crist was the comedian she had previously accused of sending her inappropriate videos.

The report from Charisma News detailed that Crist “exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years,” including “sexting multiple women,” “initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships,” “offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors” and “repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk.”

After the report was published, a Twitter user accused him of sending her videos of himself masturbating.

In a statement to Charisma News, Crist wrote that “Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them.”

“While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” he continued. “I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness.”

He then alluded to “sexual sin and addiction struggles,” admitting that he has sought and received treatment for it in recent years. He also said that he canceled the remainder of his tour dates for 2019 to “devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically.”

“I don’t blame anyone but myself. I’m responsible for my actions and I’ve repented and am taking full ownership,” he continued. “I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions.”

