John Cena Shares Message of Unity to Celebrate July 4th

July 4th is a day to celebrate America, and John Cena did just that with an uplifting video the wrestler shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

The clip, which originally premiered in 2016 for Ad Council’s #WeAreAmerica campaign, sees Cena walking down a street, passing shops filled with patriotic displays. While the street belongs to a small town, its residents are diverse, with the star passing Muslims, Latinos, members of the LGBT community, the disabled, members of the military, senior citizens and many more.

As he walks, Cena speaks about patriotism, explaining that patriotism is love for a country, not just pride, and that love has no labels.

“This year, patriotism shouldn’t just be about pride of country. It should be about love — love beyond age, disability, sexuality, race, religion, and any other labels,” he says. “Because the second any of us judge people based on those labels, we’re not really being patriotic, are we? To love America is to love all Americans. Because love has no labels.”

To drive the point home, Cena added the hashtags #LoveHasNoLabels, #WeAreAmerica and #Happy4th to his Twitter post.

The message comes a few days after Nikki Bella updated fans on the status of her relationship with Cena, sharing in a YouTube video that the two are just friends right now.

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

“We are both working on each other and trying to work on us,” she continued. “We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

Bella concluded, “I do have hope for us. John right now is in China filming a movie. I hate to say perfect timing, but it’s giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic