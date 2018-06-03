John Cena and Nikki Bella Share Encouraging Messages Following Reconciliation

Reports of John Cena and Nikki Bella reconciling less than two months after splitting up have be swirling over the past week. Based on the two’s recent social media posts though, the rumors appear to be true.

Bella posted a photo to her Instagram on Friday with the words “Storms Don’t Last Forever” painted against a white backdrop. On the same day, Cena posted an uplifting message about accountability.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being accountable is a great way to face who you are. We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 1, 2018

“Being accountable is a great way to face who you are,” Cena wrote. “We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults.”

Fans reacted to the post with surprise and excitement in light of the the news of their reconciliation, while others were doubtful of the whole breakup.

This is so true! thank you for sharing and letting us all be reminded by these words 🙏❤️ — Lori D (@lori1698) June 2, 2018

Own up to your mistakes and be the bigger person. Money isn’t everything, family is everything and love is worth fighting for. I hope it works out as it should and neither of you settle. Be true to yourselves and each other. — Dustie Rhodes (@dustier724) June 2, 2018

Taking accountability of your own actions is the best way. — Enrico Incarnati (@Enrico23i) June 2, 2018

John your one of the most honest adults I know. Many just brush being accountable off to the side. I’m learning that’s not the way to go. Events from our past will always find their way back if their not dealt with. Like you say either step up or step aside. — Culley (@harcul01) June 2, 2018

This was the biggest publicity stunts that went incredibly wrong — 👸🏻MELISSA A. KLEIN👸🏻💋❤️💋 (@melrko7) June 1, 2018

Maybe their relationship would be better if they spoke to each other rather than media and spread every little announcement on social media and reality tv shows. — Michael Quinn (@MichaelQ3012) June 1, 2018

Nobody believed they were broken up — D-Unit (@TheREALDUnit) June 1, 2018

Bella argued that the two were not back together back on May 21, writing “The lies… damn can make a girl want to hide… these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these “sources.”

But on Thursday Us Weekly posted a story that the two had fully reconciled.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” a source told the magazine. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

The 16-time WWE world champion and former Divas Champion had been dating for five years before Cena proposed in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The two had a wedding date picked out for May, but it was called off when Bella announced the breakup via Instagram on May 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote at the time. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”