John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

WWE star John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut in New York City Saturday night. The couple attended the premiere of his new movie, Playing With Fire. They were first linked back in March, following Cena’s public break-up from Nikki Bella.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Cena was pressed for more details about the romance, but declined to do so. “It’s going to be a wonderful night,” he said.

Cena and Shariatzadeh met in Vancouver, where he filmed Playing With Fire. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night. They were seen together again in Tampa, Florida in July.

In July, a source told Us Weekly that Cena is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship.” She was described as “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

After news broke of the relationship, Bella said she was really happy for her ex-fiance.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” she said on The Bellas Podcast in April. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

Cena has not spoken out about the relationship or his relationship with Bella much though. In June, he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is famous for getting celebrities to talk about their personal lives. However, Cena would not take any bait from Cohen.

“That’s a wonderful question and thank you very much for asking, but my personal business will stay my personal business,” Cena told Cohen when he asked about keeping in touch with Bella. “I appreciate that. Thank you.”

Bella did say that Cena still keeps in touch with her grandmother, funnily enough.

“I love it. He’s so good to my grandmother, it’s amazing,” Bella told Us Weekly in September. “My exes, they keep in touch with my family. They talk to my family but not to me.”

Bella has also moved on from her relationship with Cena. She is now dating Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Playing With Fire is a new family comedy about a group of firefighters stuck with three rambunctious children after they rescued them. The movie was directed by Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 filmmaker Andy Fickman and co-stars Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo. It opens on Nov. 8.

