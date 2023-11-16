Joey Fatone Details Cosmetic Procedure That Helped Him Lose 10 Pounds

Joey Fatone is focusing on getting in shape and wants men to be more open about the cosmetic procedures they have undergone. "I'm not a huge person [for] working out," the' NSync star, 46, told Us Weekly. "Sometimes, even when you work out and people work out, there's certain areas that you just cannot get rid of."

As a result of having trouble with one area in particular, Fatone consulted with AirSculpt about body contouring. He began to see results within one month.

"It's pretty crazy, pretty interesting how the results have worked very quickly," he commented, noting that his jawline and stomach had become considerably slimmer. "Even when you work out, you don't see the results right away. So, you literally see the results within less than a month."

After the procedure, he hadn't "really measured" himself but estimated he lost ten pounds. "Every time I've been weighing myself, I've been around 245, 237. It bounces back and forth," Fatone told Us. "Everybody does that almost 10-pound kind of spread. And I just weighed myself, and I was 225, and I'm like, 'What?!' I haven't seen 220s in a very long time. So, I'm excited about it. And then, obviously, I think that's just a kickstart to me to go forward and do more."

Fatone said he wanted to be open regarding how body contouring helped him, as men are often reluctant to open up about their cosmetic procedures. "So many women are very vocal about their procedures and things that they do. Why not men? What is the big deal?" he asked. "I mean, let's be really real. My hair, I've done plugs in my hair. I know my hair was falling out. It's not my fault. It's genetics. What are we going to do? I'm going to put some plugs in. Heck yeah, I am. Same thing with my body. We were born in different ways, genetically. … So, we just try to figure out, 'How do we get rid of it?'"

As much as Fatone is in the spotlight, he said he does not worry about what other people think of his appearance but only wants to keep himself healthy.

"Many people even say, 'Well, if you look a certain way, you'd get more roles, and if you look this certain way, you'd do that,'" he said. "I'm like, 'Well, I wasn't built that way.' I've never really been built that way. … If I can get to that weight maybe one day and look that great, maybe it's just a goal that I would achieve. But I'm not that type of person that needs to be like, 'I need to do this.' I just want to be healthy."