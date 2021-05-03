Joe Rogan's Podcast Setup Is Getting Roasted Right Now

This weekend, Joe Rogan's new podcast studio was brutally roasted by his critics on social media. Rogan has been experimenting with new looks for his headquarters since moving from Los Angeles, California to Texas, and some did not like where he landed. Others thought that it was perfect for the Lonestar State.

Rogan now speaks to fans from in front of a massive neon sign reading "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is hung on a wall of mismatched wooden planks. Podcaster Jennifer Albright got the ball rolling on Friday by tweeting: "Why is Joe Rogan's podcasting studio decorated like a BBQ restaurant." The post took off, with responses and quote tweets offering all manner of explanations for the odd look. Even those who are not fans of Rogan drew plenty of conclusions from the rustic arrangement.

Tucker Carlson is also doing a show that he records in a fake log cabin, which is extremely funny — hi, I’m gay actor Michael Douglas (@Bowsnonk) May 1, 2021

Rogan is a massive force in the burgeoning podcasting industry, but he is also one of its most controversial figures. He has made frequent transphobic comments, sometimes directed at specific individuals which have real-world consequences for those people. He has also refused to accept responsibility for spreading misinformation on major stories, such as the California wildfires or the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some critics, it was a nice distraction to tease Rogan's interior decorating rather than his words. Here is a look at the thorough roasting of Rogan's new studio.