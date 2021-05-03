Joe Rogan's Podcast Setup Is Getting Roasted Right Now

By Michael Hein

This weekend, Joe Rogan's new podcast studio was brutally roasted by his critics on social media. Rogan has been experimenting with new looks for his headquarters since moving from Los Angeles, California to Texas, and some did not like where he landed. Others thought that it was perfect for the Lonestar State.

Rogan now speaks to fans from in front of a massive neon sign reading "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is hung on a wall of mismatched wooden planks. Podcaster Jennifer Albright got the ball rolling on Friday by tweeting: "Why is Joe Rogan's podcasting studio decorated like a BBQ restaurant." The post took off, with responses and quote tweets offering all manner of explanations for the odd look. Even those who are not fans of Rogan drew plenty of conclusions from the rustic arrangement.

Rogan is a massive force in the burgeoning podcasting industry, but he is also one of its most controversial figures. He has made frequent transphobic comments, sometimes directed at specific individuals which have real-world consequences for those people. He has also refused to accept responsibility for spreading misinformation on major stories, such as the California wildfires or the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some critics, it was a nice distraction to tease Rogan's interior decorating rather than his words. Here is a look at the thorough roasting of Rogan's new studio.

Past Arrangements

Rogan's other recent studio arrangements did not fare any better in the comments. Many fans roasted the comedian's decor choices from the beginning of his podcasting days.

News Radio

Of course, any studio Rogan sets up will always bear comparisons to the set of News Radio, where he made the jump from a stand-up comedian to a sitcom actor.

Few Options

Some fans made grim commentary about the state of masculinity itself based on Rogan's decorations. They pitied him for having few options that would fit into the aesthetic he wanted to project.

Wedding Theme

In addition to a restaurant, many compared Rogan's set-up to a faux-rustic wedding.

Video Game Console

Rogan's previous red-light set-up was compared to the inside of a video game console — a location that would likely please many of his die-hard fans.

Because Texas

On the surface, some thought the barbecue aesthetic was intentional, and that it must reflect Rogan's recent move from California to Texas.

Neon Origins

In truth, some fans really had dedicated some thought to Rogan's shifting aesthetic, and they had legitimate theories about why these changes had been made. Some even went further, refreshing their generalizations about his fanbase based on these changes.

