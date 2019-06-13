Joe Jonas’ Wildest Bachelor Party Moment Revealed

Joe Jonas’ bachelor party was one for the ages. The Jonas Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and dished on the middle Jonas brother’s recent bachelor party in Ibiza, Spain.

Fallon led the trio in a game of “Know Your Bro,” in which one brother wore a pair of soundproof headphones while the other two had to answer a question about him. The headphones then came off and the brother tried to guess what his brothers said.

The first two rounds of the game led to some silly revelations — like how Nick Jonas has a bigger shoe collection than wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas brought Nick to a tattoo parlor when Nick was just 13 — but the gloves came off when Joe Jonas put on the headphones and Fallon asked Nick and Kevin about the wildest thing that happened at his bachelor party.

“Where do we start?” Nick said, counting off on his fingers. “We had the cops on the first night, called on us three times.”

“True story,” Kevin agreed. “In Ibiza!”

But Nick continued. “Joe ripped his off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends’ shirts. He took the cardboard box for 1942 Tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana, so it just said ‘1942’ across his forehead, and he wore that on a boat all day long.”

Joe was the only one who correctly guessed what his brothers said, despite a rather fuzzy recollection of his party.

“How’s the year 1942 for you?” Fallon asked. Joe grimaced and replied, “Oof. Strong.”

Joe’s bachelor party actually came after his surprise wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, which happened in Las Vegas in May after the Billboard Music Awards. The two are still planning a second, more formal ceremony in France later this summer.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” Joe told Harper’s Bazaar. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Meanwhile, Turner is off in Spain celebrating her own bachelorette party with her group of friends, including Game of Thrones co-star and maid of honor Maisie Williams. Photos have surfaced on social media of the group of women on a private plane, landing in Benidorm and spending a spa day together in plush robes.

Earlier this month, Joe revealed how Turner helped him reunite the Jonas Brothers, saying that when he witnessed how close she was with her family, it made him think twice about the dysfunction going on with his.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.’”