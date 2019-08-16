Watch Joe Jonas Get Presented With Birthday Cake Onstage by Sophie Turner as Fans Sing ‘Happy Birthday’

Joe Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 15, which also happened to be the day the Jonas Brothers brought their Happiness Begins Tour to Washington, D.C. To celebrate the occasion, Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas‘ wife, Danielle Jonas, appeared on stage to present him with a cake, with Kevin helping to light the candles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Aug 15, 2019 at 8:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” which they happily did before Joe was presented with the sweet creation.

The 30-year-old blew out the candles and gave his wife a kiss before taking a bite right out of the cake, all to massive cheers from the arena crowd.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much,” Joe captioned the moment on Instagram. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.”

Along with the cake, Joe also received several birthday shoutouts from his famous family members on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 15, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT

Turner posted a photo of her husband on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me [Joe] I love you.”

Nick posted a photo of the duo in tuxedos, writing, “My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you.”

He also offered fans a glimpse of his brother’s birthday celebration aboard a private jet, sharing a video of himself, Turner and Joe on the plane while Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” played in the background. “IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?” he cracked in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT

Kevin also shared a video of Joe’s birthday serenade from the concert and wrote, “What a night! Happy birthday [Joe] love you bro.”

Danielle shared a series of photos of her brother-in-law including a snap of Joe with her and Kevin’s daughters, Valentina and Alena. “happy birthday [Joe]! it’s the big 3-0 & I hope you’re having an amazing day,” she wrote. “we love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💋Danielle💋 (@daniellejonas) on Aug 15, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer