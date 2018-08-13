Joe Jonas Celebrates 29th Birthday With $10,000 Worth of Alcohol

When Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday, he goes all out. The 29-year-old made sure to keep the alcohol flowing by reportedly buying $10,000 worth of alcohol at his Miami bash.

The party started Saturday, when Jonas, brother Nick Jonas and Jonas’ fiancée Sophie Turner took a party bus to the celebrity hot spot KOMODO, a source told PEOPLE. There, they were joined by actor Jonathan Tucker and headed out to another nightclub.

“They chowed down on signature dishes and were spotted sipping tequila before heading to Story Nightclub in Miami Beach,” a source told the magazine.

Turner and Jonas got to the Story Nightclub at around 1:30 a.m. ET to meet up with Louis Vuitton designer and part-time DJ Virgil Abloh. Photos of Jonas and Nick with Abloh surfaced on social media.

Once the group of friends found a seat, Jonas ordered $10,000 worth of alcohol, including bottles of champagne, vodka and Don Julio 1942.

The party continued into Sunday, when Jonas, Nick and Turner were seen at LIV, partying with LeBron James, Miles Richie and Lewis Hamilton. LIV management later presented a cutout with Jonas’ head on a Game of Thrones character, referencing the show Turner stars on.

“Sophie couldn’t get enough of it,” the source told PEOPLE.

Turner, 22, marked the big day on Instagram by sharing a Boomerang clip of the trio jumping from a yacht and into the water. “Happy birthday JoJo,” Turner wrote.

Turner wrote.

Nick shared a photo of the brothers during their wild night out, with only “Miami” in the caption.

Miami is an important spot for Jonas and Turner, since it is where they became “Instagram official.” The Game of Thrones actress and the DNCE lead singer started dating in December 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017. Jonas simply shared a photo of Turner’s hand on his, showing off her engagement ring.

Two people were missing from Jonas’ birthday bash — older brother Kevin was likely busy with his two toddlers, while Nick’s girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra, was also nowhere to be found, even though she and Nick are reportedly engaged. Last month, Turner and Jonas went on a double date with Nick and Chopra.

This week, Jonas also listed his Sherman Oaks, California farmhouse for $4.2 million. The home was built in 2016, and includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a detached guesthouse, reports PEOPLE. The estate covers 5,600 square feet and it is mostly blocked from public view, due to a high fence and gated entry.

Photo Credit: Instgram/Nick Jonas