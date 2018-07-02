Joe Jackson’s Public Memorial Service Announced

The Jackson family has scheduled public and private memorials for Joe Jackson, the family patriarch who died on June 27 at age 89.

A source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that the two separate services will be held on Monday in Los Angeles. Other details, including the location for the public ceremony and when it will start, where not announced.

Jackson died after a long battle with cancer.

“We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today,” the Jackson family said in a statement.

Jackson helped guide his children to success, first with the Jackson 5’s string of ’70s hits at Motown. He then saw son Michael Jackson break out to start his own successful solo career. Later, daughter Janet Jackson did the same. However, he was a controversial figure who physically abused his children, which was referenced in a statement released by the Michael Jackson estate.

“Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom,” the Michael Jackson estate said.

The statement continued, “Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous. They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland.”

Jackson’s other children also fondly remembered their father. La Toya Jackson said she is “extremely appreciative” of the strength he gave his children, making them “one of the most famous families in the world.”

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, shared a photo of her holding her grandfather’s hand during a hospital visit.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Paris, 20, wrote. “Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating and proud to be a Jackson.”

Jackson is survived by his wife, Katherine Jackson, 88, and eight children. Jackson is also survived by a daughter, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, whose mother is Cheryl Terrell, as well as several grandchildren.

In her statement, Paris promised to continue the Jackson family legacy and make sure his story is not forgotten.

“My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is. I love you grandpa. So so so much that words can’t describe. I have immense gratitude for you, and always will,” Paris wrote. “We all feel that way. Thank you for everything. Truly. Rest in peace and transition. I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty