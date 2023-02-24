Joe Exotic Reportedly Refusing Cancer Treatment in Prison

Joe Exotic is reportedly refusing cancer treatment in prison. TMZ reports that medical personnel believes the former Netflix star's prostate cancer has spread to his bladder, due to evidence of blood in his urine. Exotic has a urologist who would like him to undergo some tests to be certain this is the case, but the big cat enthusiast has said, "I want to stay here and just let it take its course."

While Exotic — real name Joseph Allen Maldonado — is facing the tough possibility that his quality of life and time left could both be dwindling faster, he is determined to keep up the fight of clearing his name of the animal abuse and attempted murder convictions that landed him behind bars. "The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is ... If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once."

Notably, Exotic is said to have recently updated his will to leave everything to his fiancé, Seth Posey, whom he met online. "I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth," Exotic wrote in letter. The engagement comes as Exotic's divorce from ex-husband Dillon Passage was finalized. Exotic and Passage had been married since 2017, but reportedly split in 2021.

TMZ was first to report the news that Exotic had filed for divorce from Passage. "While it was rumored that Mr. Passage had filed for divorce almost a year ago upon his public announcement on social media, Mr. Passage failed to serve his husband and did not follow through with obtaining a divorce through the legal system," Blackledge wrote in a press release. She added that Exotic "has tried to obtain information about Mr. Passage and his whereabouts so that the two could enter into what he hopes to be an amicable divorce, but so far, his attempts to get Mr. Passage to contact him have failed."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Exotic's attorney, Autumn Blackledge, said, "Joe is nearing the end of his cancer treatment and has fallen in love. He has no ill will toward Dillon, but has been trying for a while to reach him to get a divorce settlement. My understanding is that both Joe and Dillion have moved on romantically and they should both have the freedom to love again free from the bonds of marriage."

Passage replied to the divorce filing through his manager, Jeff Duncan. "Dillon is pleased to get some finality to the divorce," Duncan told PEOPLE. "Previously, his attorneys drafted the necessary paperwork on two separate occasions which were not signed by and then ignored by Joe. Dillon is happy to get some closure and welcomes progress toward his request for divorce to Joseph Maldonado."